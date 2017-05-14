Newsvine

White Supremacist Richard Spencer leads a KKK-style mob of torch-wielding protesters chanting 'you will not replace us' in fight to keep a statue of Robert E. Lee in Virginia park

SOURCE FAVICONthe Mail online
Seeded on Sun May 14, 2017 4:44 AM
Alt-Right leader and White Supremacist Richard Spencer led a torch-wielding mob crying 'Russia is our friend' and 'You Will not replace us', in protest of the removal of a controversial statue of the pro-slavery Civil War general Robert E. Lee.

The marchers showed up in their dozens at the park in Charlottesville, Virginia, where the monument is on display, on Saturday at 9pm, the Daily Progress reported

 

