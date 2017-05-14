Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1576 Seeds: 15918 Comments: 86356 Since: Oct 2008

USDA's New Top Researcher Is A Godfearing Patriot, Which Is Way Better Than A Scientist

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: Wonkette » top
Seeded on Sun May 14, 2017 5:05 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Meet Sam Clovis! He’s the guy who will be now be the top scientist at the USDA. The guy in charge of protecting your food and water systems. Is he a scientist? No he is not! Does he have any experience with farming? Well, no. Does he really hate the Clean Water Act? You’re damn right he does!

Don’t we all feel a little safer today?

Sam Clovis is a principled man of Jesus, who agreed that Trump was a “cancer on conservatism” whose “comments reveal no foundation in Christ, which is a big deal!”

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor