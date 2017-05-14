USDA's New Top Researcher Is A Godfearing Patriot, Which Is Way Better Than A Scientist

Meet Sam Clovis! He’s the guy who will be now be the top scientist at the USDA. The guy in charge of protecting your food and water systems. Is he a scientist? No he is not! Does he have any experience with farming? Well, no. Does he really hate the Clean Water Act? You’re damn right he does!

Don’t we all feel a little safer today?

Sam Clovis is a principled man of Jesus, who agreed that Trump was a “cancer on conservatism” whose “comments reveal no foundation in Christ, which is a big deal!”