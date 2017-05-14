Agiant carcass found washed up on a beach in Indonesia’s central Maluku province puzzled locals and authorities trying to identify the massive creature.
The massive carcass was found on Hulung Beach on Serum Island on Tuesday night by a local man, the Jakarta Globe reported.
Asrul Tuanakota, 37, said that he initially mistook the huge fleshy blob for a stranded boat, the newspaper reported.
Massive creature washes up on Indonesian island - but what is it?
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sun May 14, 2017 5:29 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment