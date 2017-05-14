Lindsey Graham: Trump Should Be Treated With The Same Respect Republicans Gave Obama

We’re wondering if Sen. Lindsey Graham (R) is OK. He just doesn’t seem to be himself lately. The South Carolina Republican was so fiercely critical of alleged president Donald Trump, but that’s all suddenly changed now. Graham, who once called Trump a “jackass,” praised the amateur president on Saturday as a leader who is “open-minded” and is even willing to reach out for help, even late at night, according to the Washington Examiner.