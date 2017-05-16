Why on earth would we share our secrets with Trump's USA?

Let's face it the international facing intelligence community in the US does not hold a candle to the intelligence gathering of some of your key allies.

Based on Trumps ridiculous nonsense intel give away to a nation that everyone of your allies considers a threat, why would we share with your nation anymore?

It does nothing to secure our nations, in fact it threatens them. If we can't rely on America to keep that intelligence data secret, you pose harm to us. If America does not get the intelligence data of your key partners you are at more risk than ever before.

Loose lips sinks ships! Somebody blabbed! Button your lip! Somebody talked!

I am going to hazard a guess that the five eyes right now are having a chat. Sorry I meant the four eyes as the USA do not get to make any decisions right now about intelligence data gathering, analysis and distribution.

Trump is going to keep you safer right? Fucking ridiculous.