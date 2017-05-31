Newsvine

Massachusetts Last Coal Fire Plant To Close

Brayton Point Power Station, the largest coal fire plant in New England and Massachusett’s last remaining coal plant, will shut down on June 1, 2017.

Environmental and public health experts have long called for the plant’s closure.  It was once the leading source of pollution in all of New England, a region of the United States that stretches from Connecticut to Maine.

