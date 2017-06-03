Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1593 Seeds: 15977 Comments: 86750 Since: Oct 2008

Finally, the 'scaremongers' of Brexit are being proved right

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: theguardian.com
Seeded on Sat Jun 3, 2017 5:41 AM
Discuss:


This week Britain slumped to the bottom of the GDP growth rate league table of advanced economies. Along with Italy, Britain is officially the worst performer among the G7 so far this year, held back by high inflation that is putting consumers under pressure. The cause of that high inflation is primarily the knock-on effect of the weaker pound, which dropped by 20% immediately after the Brexit referendum result last year.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor