This week Britain slumped to the bottom of the GDP growth rate league table of advanced economies. Along with Italy, Britain is officially the worst performer among the G7 so far this year, held back by high inflation that is putting consumers under pressure. The cause of that high inflation is primarily the knock-on effect of the weaker pound, which dropped by 20% immediately after the Brexit referendum result last year.
Finally, the 'scaremongers' of Brexit are being proved right
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Sat Jun 3, 2017 5:41 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment