Kellyanne Conway includes Hillary Clinton in her prayers each and every day.
"I thank God every morning," the White House counselor said while discussing Clinton with a gathering of conservatives in New York City on Thursday night.
"I say these three things, like Dorothy clicking her heels, every morning: 'She is not the president. She is not the president. She is not the president.'"
Kellyanne Conway hopes Hillary Clinton gives herself the gift of "self-awareness"
