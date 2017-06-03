Newsvine

Kellyanne Conway hopes Hillary Clinton gives herself the gift of "self-awareness"

Kellyanne Conway includes Hillary Clinton in her prayers each and every day.

"I thank God every morning," the White House counselor said while discussing Clinton with a gathering of conservatives in New York City on Thursday night.

"I say these three things, like Dorothy clicking her heels, every morning: 'She is not the president. She is not the president. She is not the president.'"

