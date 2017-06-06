Newsvine

Donald Trump's petty attacks on Sadiq Khan epitomise his use of terror as a political prop

What does the response of Donald Trump to the most recent terrorist attack in the UK tell us about the most powerful man in the world?

First, Trump lacks basic human qualities such as compassion and empathy. His instinctive response to the murder of innocent human beings is to politicise their deaths; to exploit a tragedy to push his own agenda. The bodies of the seven victims in London were not yet cold last Saturday night when Trump began tweeting in defence of his most controversial policy proposal.

