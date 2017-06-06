White Mississippi Republican Pretends He's Sorry After HORRIBLE Pro-Lynching Remarks

Mississippi State Representative Karl Oliver recently decided to reinforce stereotypes about his state when he openly called for anyone who has a problem with statues of Confederate heroes being treated as shrines by racists across the country to be “LYNCHED” (Republican ALLCAPS are all him, man).
