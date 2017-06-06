Newsvine

Imams refuse to give Islamic burials for London attackers in 'unprecedented move'

More than 130 British imams have refused to give Islamic burials to the London attackers because they believe their actions are incompatible with Islam.

An Islamic burial is a ritual provided to every Muslim regardless of their actions in life but the group has refuse to conduct such ceremonies for the three men who killed seven and injured dozens by London Bridge and Borough Market on Saturday (4 June).

