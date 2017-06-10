Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1603 Seeds: 16005 Comments: 86948 Since: Oct 2008

College Student Sued Professor, Didn't Like Gay Poetry

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: opposingviews.com
Seeded on Sat Jun 10, 2017 4:45 AM
Discuss:

A 59-year-old college student filed a lawsuit to get an A grade after being given a F grade in a poetry course at the University of Wisconsin–Stevens Point (UWSP).

Donna Kikkert said in her lawsuit that she wanted to study what she considered classics in her Advanced Creative Writing Poetry course, but Professor Patricia Dyjak assigned poetry that focused on "lesbians, illicit sexual relationships, incest and frequent swearing," notes the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor