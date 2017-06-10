College Student Sued Professor, Didn't Like Gay Poetry

A 59-year-old college student filed a lawsuit to get an A grade after being given a F grade in a poetry course at the University of Wisconsin–Stevens Point (UWSP).

Donna Kikkert said in her lawsuit that she wanted to study what she considered classics in her Advanced Creative Writing Poetry course, but Professor Patricia Dyjak assigned poetry that focused on "lesbians, illicit sexual relationships, incest and frequent swearing," notes the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.