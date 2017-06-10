KKK Defender Named to Georgia Education Board

A Georgia state representative who says the KKK was not a racist organization but an anti-crime group that made people behave themselves has been named to a legislative commission on how to improve civics education. I wish I were making that up.

Georgia state representative who said the Ku Klux Klan “made a lot of people straighten up” and tried to force the state to formally recognize Robert E. Lee’s birthday and Confederate Memorial Day as official holidays has been named to a study committee on civics education.

House Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, made the announcement via a press release Friday appointing Rep. Tommy Benton, R-Jefferson, as one of three House Republicans tapped to study how the state should train its young citizens.