Racist Woman Goes on an Insane Rant Against 'Indians' in a Sears Checkout Line

One woman with zero patience at a Sears checkout line took her frustration out through a racist rant against “Indians” who caused the delay for using coupons.

 

 

 

 

The incident, which happened at a Sears in New Jersey on Sunday, was captured on camera by 27-year-old Simoni Lovano, who thought the woman should have been removed from the department store.

 

 

 

 

According to Lovano, the woman had the right to be frustrated as the store lacked open cash registers. However, he began recording as soon as she blamed a Latino family for using coupons, NJ.com reported.

