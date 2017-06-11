'Marked man' Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly cancels public testimony

On Saturday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions canceled his scheduled appearance before an open session of the House and Senate appropriations committees set for the coming week.

Think Progress reported that Sessions sent letters to the chairmen of the committees saying that he will send his deputy Rod Rosenstein in his stead. He explained that he was withdrawing from public testimony because he believes members of the committee intend to question him on “issues related to the investigation into Russian interference with the 2016 election.”