Donald Trump's state visit to London 'put on hold due to President's fears of protests'

Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK has effectively been put on hold because the US President does not want to come to London until the occasion is backed by the British public, according to reports.
Mr Trump is said to have told Theresa May in a phone call that the prospect of large scale protests has put him off the visit
Jun 11, 2017
