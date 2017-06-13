A board member of the militia group Oath Keepers told the conspiracy theorist network InfoWars on Saturday that it’s “guaranteed” that the United States will enter into a civil war in the next three years.
The Oath Keepers volunteered themselves to provide private security to the anti-Muslim group Act for America’s nationwide “March for Sharia” on Saturday; in an email to members last week, the group said that ACT had reached out to them to “protect their events.”
Oath Keeper At Anti-Muslim Protest Says Civil War Is 'Guaranteed'
