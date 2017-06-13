Listen Up DOJ Staffers! Robert Bork Has Something To Say To You!

"If you allow yourself to be involved in any way in the firing of Mueller....you'll never sit on the Supreme Court. You're never sit on a circuit court, an appellate court, a night court, or even a f-ing TENNIS COURT! You won't get a professorship to Harvard, or Yale, or any respectable university. If you get involved in this shit...you're going to spend the rest of your career as a sessional lecturer at the Howard Taft Law Correspondence School!