Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1613 Seeds: 16042 Comments: 87150 Since: Oct 2008

Listen Up DOJ Staffers! Robert Bork Has Something To Say To You!

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONDemocratic Underground Latest Breaking News
Seeded on Tue Jun 13, 2017 3:37 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

"If you allow yourself to be involved in any way in the firing of Mueller....you'll never sit on the Supreme Court. You're never sit on a circuit court, an appellate court, a night court, or even a f-ing TENNIS COURT! You won't get a professorship to Harvard, or Yale, or any respectable university. If you get involved in this shit...you're going to spend the rest of your career as a sessional lecturer at the Howard Taft Law Correspondence School! 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor