Meme-toting racist troll fails to make friends with actual gun-toting racists

Last weekend, bands of camo-clad, flag-waving, gun-toting racists descended upon Houston’s Hermann park to protest the removal of a statue of Sam Houston, a 19th-century Texas politician who owned slaves. Never mind the fact that there was never a plan in place to remove the statue itself. The mere threat of similar statue removals in New Orleans and Baltimore, along with a viral rumor that a group of regional antifascists were planning a similar campaign in Houston, was enough to bring out the these-colors-don’t-run set, as well as the sort of military-grade weaponry that is obviously important in a peaceful demonstration. It’s a perfect illustration of the intersection of misinformation-spreading 4chan trolls and classic American racist conservatism that has lead to our present administration.