Wyoming Mayor Pete Muldoon Removes Presidential Portrait From Town Hall Because FREEDOM

The other is the capital, of course, but Jackson is perhaps the more famous. Outdoor activities make the airport in Jackson Hole the busiest in Wyoming, despite the relatively small population of the town. If you get to the Rockies, rest assured you’re about to see a flyer inviting you to the tourist town. And the Mayor, Pete Muldoon, wants you to know just what you should expect.

In January, someone — Muldoon doesn’t know who — hung pictures of Donald Trump and Mike Pence in the city’s Town Hall. A week ago, Muldoon took them down. He replaced the framed portraits with one of local Native American Chief Washakie. He was given a full military burial by the U.S. government, the only chief to receive such an honor.