Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1614 Seeds: 16046 Comments: 87177 Since: Oct 2008

Britain reminded that firefighters are absolutely remarkable

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: newsthump.com
Seeded on Thu Jun 15, 2017 5:45 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

A group of firefighters ran into a burning tower to save lives overnight, and we’d like you to stop for a moment and think about just how remarkable that really is.

Fire is a primal fear of humanity; when faced with raging flames it is instinctive to flee to seek safety. The only animal known to run towards fire is man, and the only people to do it regularly are firefighters.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor