A group of firefighters ran into a burning tower to save lives overnight, and we’d like you to stop for a moment and think about just how remarkable that really is.
Fire is a primal fear of humanity; when faced with raging flames it is instinctive to flee to seek safety. The only animal known to run towards fire is man, and the only people to do it regularly are firefighters.
Britain reminded that firefighters are absolutely remarkable
Seeded on Thu Jun 15, 2017 5:45 AM
