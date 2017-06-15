Christian Historian Blames Bad Weather On Abortion (Video)

Controversial Christian historian David Barton said on June 13 that bad weather could actually be caused by God's disapproval of abortion (video below).

Barton made his announcement on his "Wallbuilders Live!" radio show:

Another one I’ll throw out is weather. It’s interesting in the Bible, weather patterns are often predicated on whether the people are doing the right thing or the wrong thing. And if people sin against God, then you get floods, and you get storms, you get lightning, you get hell, your crops get destroyed, you get all sorts of disasters.