Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1614 Seeds: 16046 Comments: 87177 Since: Oct 2008

Christian Historian Blames Bad Weather On Abortion (Video)

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: opposingviews.com
Seeded on Thu Jun 15, 2017 6:10 AM
Discuss:

Controversial Christian historian David Barton said on June 13 that bad weather could actually be caused by God's disapproval of abortion (video below).

Barton made his announcement on his "Wallbuilders Live!" radio show:

Another one I’ll throw out is weather. It’s interesting in the Bible, weather patterns are often predicated on whether the people are doing the right thing or the wrong thing. And if people sin against God, then you get floods, and you get storms, you get lightning, you get hell, your crops get destroyed, you get all sorts of disasters.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor