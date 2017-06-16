End Times radio broadcaster Rick Wiles reacted to the shooting of Republican Rep. Steve Scalise and others while they were practicing for an upcoming congressional baseball game yesterday by calling for the Democratic Party to be disbanded and for liberal members of the press to be “rounded up”
Wiles said on his TruNews program yesterday that Democrats, the media and “the deep state” have been “agitating for sedition” against President Trump ever since the election.
Rick Wiles: 'The Democratic Party Should Be Disbanded' And Liberal Journalists Should Be 'Rounded Up'
Seeded on Fri Jun 16, 2017
