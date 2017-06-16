Creationist idiot extraordinaire Ken Ham is at it once again. He is blaming atheists and the “secularists” for the financial failure of his Ark Encounter park. In a recent blog post to his Answers In Genesis website, he said:
“Recently, a number of articles in the mainstream media, on blogs, and on well-known secularist group websites have attempted to spread propaganda to brainwash the public into thinking our Ark Encounter attraction is a dismal failure.”
“Sadly, they (atheists and the secular media) are influencing business investors and others in such a negative way that they may prevent Grant County, Kentucky, from achieving the economic recovery that its officials and residents have been seeking.”
RWNJ Blames Atheists For Ark Encounter's Broken Promises To Town (VIDEO)
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Fri Jun 16, 2017 4:56 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment