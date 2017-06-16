Newsvine

RWNJ Blames Atheists For Ark Encounter's Broken Promises To Town (VIDEO)

Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: liberalamerica.org
Seeded on Fri Jun 16, 2017 4:56 AM
Creationist idiot extraordinaire Ken Ham is at it once again. He is blaming atheists and the “secularists” for the financial failure of his Ark Encounter park. In a recent blog post to his Answers In Genesis website, he said:

 

“Recently, a number of articles in the mainstream media, on blogs, and on well-known secularist group websites have attempted to spread propaganda to brainwash the public into thinking our Ark Encounter attraction is a dismal failure.”

“Sadly, they (atheists and the secular media) are influencing business investors and others in such a negative way that they may prevent Grant County, Kentucky, from achieving the economic recovery that its officials and residents have been seeking.”

 

