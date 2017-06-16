Two women, known as A and B, challenged the legality of the Secretary of State for Health’s failure to provide abortion services to women from Northern Ireland free on the NHS in England. They were a mother and a daughter, who travelled to England when the daughter became pregnant, aged 15, to get an abortion at a private clinic for £900.
Barring Northern Irish women from NHS abortions is no technicality - it's a deeply political act
