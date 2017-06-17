After fleeing Kensington pursued by people shouting “coward”, Theresa May has declined to say whether she misread the enormous public anger aimed at her in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire.
The prime minister was bundled into a car and sped away from her visit to a church where victims of the blaze were being looked after, as protesters shouted “shame on you”.
Theresa May Struggles To Answer Grenfell Tower Fire Questions In 'Robotic' Newsnight Interview
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Sat Jun 17, 2017 4:50 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment