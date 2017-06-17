Missouri Lawmaker Beheads Chicken ... To Make A Point About Abortion

Debate continues to rage between pro-life and pro-choice activists about when life begins and must be protected. One topic that hasn’t been considered? The similarities between abortion and chicken slaughter. Well, now, thanks to one Missouri legislator, that is up for discussion.

In what was no doubt the most bizarre moment of last week, anti-abortion GOP state legislator Mike Moon prepared for the new “nothing but abortion” special session of the Missouri legislature by killing a chicken — and posting the video on Youtube.