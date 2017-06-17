US Navy destroyer collides with merchant vessel off Japan, 7 sailors missing

At least three crew members are injured and seven reported missing after a US Navy guided-missile destroyer crashed off the Japanese waters on Saturday (17 June). USS Fitzgerald, the Arleigh Burke-class warship, collided with a Philippine-flagged merchant vessel ACX Crystal some 56 nautical miles (103km) southwest of Yokosuka.

The incident, said to be a rare one on the busy waterway, took place at about 2.30am local time (18.30 BST on Friday).