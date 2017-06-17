Newsvine

One Million Moms Vs TGI Fridays

Oh brother. Via email from Monica Cole:

TGI Fridays is following a trend in crude commercials. While a few fast food restaurants are cleaning up their ads, TGI Fridays decided to air a commercial that includes foul language while promoting ten dollar endless appetizers.

The newest TGI Fridays commercial says, “To the friends that say hell yeah to happy hour.” They should not use the word hell in an ad. We all know children repeat what they hear.

