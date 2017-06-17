So much for civility.
In the wake of the horrific shootings at a GOP congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia that left House Majority Whip Steve Scalise in critical condition and wounded four other people, a longtime New Jersey Democratic political strategist responded by introducing the hashtags #HuntRepublicans and #HuntRepublicanCongressmen.
Democratic Strategist Launches #HuntRepublicans After Congressional GOP Shooting
Seeded on Sat Jun 17, 2017 7:07 AM
