A 16-year-old student in Scotland has been told that he cannot wear a Pride badge because it “promotes” homosexuality.
The student, who wishes to remain anonymous, told PinkNews that after attending Edinburgh Pride during the weekend he returned to school with a small Pride badge on his uniform.
Scottish student told to remove Pride badge because it 'promoted' homosexuality
Seeded on Sun Jun 25, 2017 5:54 AM
