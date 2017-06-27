In a radio interview on Friday, Republican Rep. Pete Olson of Texas laughed off the Affordable Care Act’s requirement that health plans cover prenatal and maternity care, asking why men “have to pay for that coverage that we can’t use.” Olson told Houston radio host Sam Malone that while he was happy that Senate Republicans had introduced their version of a bill repealing the Affordable Care Act, the bill “appears to be dead on arrival already.”
GOP Congressman Laughs Off Prenatal Coverage: 'Why Do We Have To Pay For That Coverage That We Can't Use?'
Seeded on Tue Jun 27, 2017 5:52 AM
