Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1630 Seeds: 16118 Comments: 87546 Since: Oct 2008

Janet Porter Expects A House Vote On Her 'Heartbeat Bill' By September

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: rightwingwatch.org
Seeded on Wed Jun 28, 2017 2:45 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Radical Religious Right activist Janet Porter appeared on Gordon Klingenschmitt’s “Pray In Jesus Name” program yesterday to provide an update on the status of the federal version of her “Heartbeat Bill,” which seeks to ban abortion from the moment a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which can happen as early as six weeks into pregnancy and often before a woman even knows that she is pregnant.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor