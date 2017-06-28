Radical Religious Right activist Janet Porter appeared on Gordon Klingenschmitt’s “Pray In Jesus Name” program yesterday to provide an update on the status of the federal version of her “Heartbeat Bill,” which seeks to ban abortion from the moment a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which can happen as early as six weeks into pregnancy and often before a woman even knows that she is pregnant.
Janet Porter Expects A House Vote On Her 'Heartbeat Bill' By September
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Wed Jun 28, 2017 2:45 PM
