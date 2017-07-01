A British man has been jailed after hitting a Muslim teen with a slab of bacon after hurling insults at her and her mother.
Alex Chivers was sentenced at a London court on Thursday to six months in jail for assault and a public order offense. The 36-year-old admitted to religiously or racially-aggravated assault.
Police said Friday that he approached two Muslims on June 8 in north London and made abusive Islamophobic comments before striking the teen with bacon.
UK man jailed after hitting Muslim teen with bacon
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sat Jul 1, 2017 6:59 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment