DUMBA** TRUMP FAN VANDALIZES GRADE SCHOOL WITH ANTI-TRUMP GRAFFITI TO FRAME LIBERALS

The criminals in West Hartford, Connecticut sure are hardened offenders. June’s police blotter rounded out the month with the headline “Polite Robbery Suspect Sought in West Hartford,” and that’s about the speed of things around there. But right in the middle of the month, the WHPD released a shocking 28-second video of a balding guy in a Red Sox t-shirt and khaki dad-shorts riding his bike onto the playground of Morley Elementary. His mission? To frame the dirty liberals who were, according to the Hartford Courant, being “disrespectful towards our government.”