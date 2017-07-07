Newsvine

Ted Cruz might just end up saving everyone with pre-existing conditions

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONDaily Kos
Seeded on Fri Jul 7, 2017 2:01 PM
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) is unwittingly doing us all a big favor, just by being the guy everybody hates. Consider Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), who wants nothing to do with Cruz's effort to undermine Obamacare's protections.

Grassley says he’s concerned how Cruz's amendment might affect people with pre-existing conditions.

"There’s a real feeling that that’s subterfuge to get around pre-existing conditions," says Grassley. "If it is subterfuge and it has the effect of annihilating the pre-existing condition requirement that we have in the existing bill, than obviously I would object to that."

