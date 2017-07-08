Racism in schools isn't just part of the grim past – it's hiding in plain sight



Working twice as hard to gain the same recognition as your peers is something most children from black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) backgrounds will have heard about, in their learning about racism in society. Yet the very institutions tasked with giving these same children a sense of hope about their future actually reflect this pernicious problem. A report from the National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers (NASWUT) and the Runnymede Trust shows that only a third of BAME teachers are paid for the full range of responsibilities they undertake. We could put this another way: they are paid less for the same work, quite literally, worth less.