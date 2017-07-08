Dispatch from the fever swamp

You won't believe this one:

A Texas congressman said President Bill Clinton intimidated the government’s lead lawyer into not seeking an indictment of Hillary Clinton by telling her, "We killed Vince Foster."Did Clinton, desperate to help his wife, declare as much about killing Foster, the White House deputy counsel at the start of Clinton’s two terms?That's what Rep. Pete Olson said in a June 9, 2017, interview on the Houston-based Sam Malone Show.[...]"I guarantee you," Olson said, "they had the conversation where he basically said, ‘Mrs. Lynch, call your attack dog off. We’ve killed people. We killed Vince Foster. We destroyed Webb Hubbell. We will destroy you.’ And then what happens to things?," Olson said. "All of a sudden--well, she did it, yeah, it was all terrible, don’t know who got the information, very classified. But no indictment."