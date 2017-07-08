Paul Ryan Refuses To Hold Town Halls Because He's Too Afraid Of Protesters

House Speaker Paul Ryan finally admitted the reason he is refusing to hold town hall meetings: He’s too afraid of protesters. Speaking at a Boy Scouts event in Wisconsin, Ryan told the crowd that he just doesn’t have the guts to face his own constituents when he knows they are p*ssed that he’s trying to steal their health care.

“Aside from the obvious security concerns, what we have found is there are people who are trying to come in from out of the district to disrupt town hall meetings and not have a civil discussion, so what I have been doing is looking for new and creative ways to interact with my constituents in a civil way,” Ryan said.

“That’s why I have done a number of telephone town hall meetings, which I find very effective as people don’t have to travel. I do office hours. I just did them this morning in Janesville. In addition, I am doing a lot of business ones,” the Speaker said.