It's Official: Obama Is Better At Twitter Than Trump

It’s no great secret that Trump is obsessed with President Obama – fiercely jealous of him.

of The New York Times published an opinion piece last week titled “Trump’s Obama Obsession,” concluding that Trump is jealous of Obama, that “It’s like a 71-year-old male version of Jan from what I would call the Bratty Bunch: Obama, Obama, Obama.”

Trump wants to be Obama — held in high esteem. But, alas, Trump is Trump, and that is now and has always been trashy. Trump accrued financial wealth, but he never accrued cultural capital, at least not among the people from whom he most wanted it.

Therefore, Trump is constantly whining about not being sufficiently applauded, commended, thanked, liked. His emotional injury is measured in his mind against Obama. How could Obama have been so celebrated while he is so reviled?