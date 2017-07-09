An Indiana family was disheartened to find a racist note in their mailbox in one of the latest examples of the overt racism sweeping America.
“This isn’t the Ghetto and your home looks trashy,” WXIN reported the letter read.
Chris Sullivan of Fisher, Indiana said the found the note to be racist.
'This isn't the Ghetto': Black Indiana family gets letter from neighbors telling them to leave neighborhood
