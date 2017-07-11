It’s no secret that Alabama is about as ruby red a state as they come. Now, as a special election approaches on August 15, Senator Luther Strange is bending over backwards to tie himself to President Donald Trump. Though his polling nationally is historically low, Trump still remains enormously popular in Alabama.
GOP Senator: 'I Consider It a Biblical Miracle' That Donald Trump is President (VIDEO)
