Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1640 Seeds: 16216 Comments: 88016 Since: Oct 2008

GOP Senator: 'I Consider It a Biblical Miracle' That Donald Trump is President (VIDEO)

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: mediaite.com
Seeded on Tue Jul 11, 2017 12:10 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

It’s no secret that Alabama is about as ruby red a state as they come. Now, as a special election approaches on August 15, Senator Luther Strange is bending over backwards to tie himself to President Donald Trump. Though his polling nationally is historically low, Trump still remains enormously popular in Alabama.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor