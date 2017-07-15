Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1640 Seeds: 16225 Comments: 88060 Since: Oct 2008

Officer Resigns Because She Was 'Isolated' After Acquittal in Unarmed Black Man's Death

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: lawnewz.com
Seeded on Sat Jul 15, 2017 4:29 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Police Officer Betty Shelby, acquitted for shooting unarmed black man Terence Crutcher, is leaving the force.

“Since being reinstated, I have found that sitting behind a desk isolated from all of my fellow officers and the citizens of Tulsa, is just not for me,” she wrote in a statement released Friday.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor