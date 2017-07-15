HEAD OF EPA PREVIOUSLY ARGUED FOR A GREATER MERGING OF CHURCH AND STATE

Current Director of the EPA Scott Pruitt previously authored an article seemingly in favor of the greater merging of Church and State. Mr. Pruitt was a Trustee of the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. Though widely known for his climate skeptic beliefs, Mr. Pruitt is also an evangelical Christian.

In the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary News, Mr. Pruitt writes, “A Christian worldview means that God has answers to our problems,” said Pruitt, who is currently leading the charge against the Oklahoma Supreme Court’s ruling to remove the Ten Commandments from the state Capitol. “And part of our responsibility is to convey to those in society that the answers that he has, as represented in Scripture, are important and should be followed because they lead to freedom and liberty.”