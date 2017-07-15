How abstinence-only sex ed keeps some people from reporting their sexual assaults

On top of the shame many people who’ve been raped or sexually assaulted feel based on the assault itself, there’s evidence to suggest that many feel an additional burden of shame based on the pro-abstinence and abstinence-only sex education programs they’re taught at home, school and church.

According to Teen Vogue, the culture of purity and virginity surrounding these programs leads some, including writer Gina Florio, to hide their assaults from their loved ones and suffer in secret.