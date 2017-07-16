Texas Proves that Defunding Family Planning Services Actually Leads to More Abortions 

For years, Republican lawmakers in Texas have argued that defunding family planning services and Planned Parenthood was necessary to reduce the number of “immoral” abortions being performed in the state. But a new study shows exactly the opposite is true, and the justification for those funding cuts is based on a statistical falsehood.

In a study accepted for publication in the Journal of Health Economics,professor Analisa Packham, formerly of Texas A&M University and now at Miami University, found that the policy by Texas Republicans in 2011 to defund family planning services by 67%, or about $73 million, which resulted in the closure of 80 clinics, actually increased abortion rates by 4.9% over the next two years, and by 3.1% three years after the cuts took effect.