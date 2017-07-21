Michele Bachmann suggested a Muslim police officer shot a yoga teacher in Minnesota because he was angry the woman was wearing pajamas in public.
The former Republican congresswoman spoke for about 45 minutes Tuesday night before a Republican gubernatorial forum in Waconia, where she praised President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence as “regular” guys who don’t mind being called racist, reported the Star Tribune.
'Too many people afraid of being called racists': Michele Bachmann says Muslim cop shot woman in 'cultural' rage
Seeded on Fri Jul 21, 2017
