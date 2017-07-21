Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1651 Seeds: 16263 Comments: 88246 Since: Oct 2008

'Too many people afraid of being called racists': Michele Bachmann says Muslim cop shot woman in 'cultural' rage

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONRaw Story
Seeded on Fri Jul 21, 2017 2:05 AM
Discuss:

Michele Bachmann suggested a Muslim police officer shot a yoga teacher in Minnesota because he was angry the woman was wearing pajamas in public.

The former Republican congresswoman spoke for about 45 minutes Tuesday night before a Republican gubernatorial forum in Waconia, where she praised President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence as “regular” guys who don’t mind being called racist, reported the Star Tribune.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor