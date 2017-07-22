"I have been amused over the past couple of years, this sense somehow of me beating up Wall Street," Obama said. "I think most folks on Main Street feel like they got beat up on."

"And I'll be honest with you, there's a big chunk of the country that thinks I've been to soft on Wall Street," he added. That's probably the majority, not the minority."

Obama went on to argue Scaramucci and his Wall Street pals "shouldn't be feeling put upon."

"The question should be how can we work with you to continue growing the economy." Obama said.

"The notion that somehow me saying maybe you should be taxed more … I don't think that's me being extremist or being anti-business," he added.

http://www.rawstory.com/2017/07/watch-obama-once-gave-new-trump-hire-scaramucci-an-embarrasing-wall-st-history-lesson/