BuzzFeed.com civil rights and Department of Justice correspondent Dominic Holden said on Friday that a U.S. District Judge has found the state of Kentucky liable for $224,703 in fees thanks to Rowan County Court Clerk Kim Davis’ refusal to grant marriage licenses to same-sex couples.
The state will be required to reimburse the plaintiffs $2008.08 in fees and to pay their attorneys’ fees of $222,695.
Anti-LGBTQ court clerk Kim Davis costing Kentucky taxpayers $224,703 in fees per new ruling
Seeded on Sat Jul 22, 2017 5:20 AM
