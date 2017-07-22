Newsvine

Anti-LGBTQ court clerk Kim Davis costing Kentucky taxpayers $224,703 in fees per new ruling

BuzzFeed.com civil rights and Department of Justice correspondent Dominic Holden said on Friday that a U.S. District Judge has found the state of Kentucky liable for $224,703 in fees thanks to Rowan County Court Clerk Kim Davis’ refusal to grant marriage licenses to same-sex couples.

The state will be required to reimburse the plaintiffs $2008.08 in fees and to pay their attorneys’ fees of $222,695.

