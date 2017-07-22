Newsvine

Rachel Maddow Just Busted The Senate Republican Plan To Save Trump From The Russia Scandal

Rachel Maddow blew up the Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman’s scheme to save Donald Trump with conspiracy filled hearing on Wednesday.

Maddow said:

This thing that is about to happen on Wednesday that just got scheduled tonight. This is the thing that I have been saying was coming. This is the thing I’ve been saying was coming from Congressional Republicans and Republicans who want to defend Donald Trump. Sen. Grassley has sent the subpoena tonight to head of Fusion GPS. He has canceled the testimony from Don Jr. and Paul Manafort and instead of hearing from them next week on the collusion issue, the Senate instead, will play host at a big open televised hearing to the big Republican pushback theory that they have been gearing up with, gearing up for on conservative media for a couple of weeks now.

